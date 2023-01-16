Arjun Kapoor hopes to continue surprising people with each performance

Mumbai, Jan 16 Arjun Kapoor, who is seen playing a corrupt cop in 'Kuttey', said that he wants to improve as an actor with each film he does.

Arjun said: "I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performance film after film."

"What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging media and audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances on screen."

Arjun is reprising the role of a cop after his acclaimed film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. He is thrilled to again get love from the media and audiences.

He said: "Right from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I have been on a journey to find credible films with credible filmmakers that help me grow as an actor and Kuttey is another such film that I value dearly."

Arjun added: "To get such inspiring producers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan overseeing my work and getting a prodigious film-maker like Aasman to direct me, just shows that the industry is also confident that I can do well given the right script and the right director at the helm of affairs. I will continue to be on this path in the near future."

'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son.

