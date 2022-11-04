Arjun Kapoor pulls sister Janhvi Kapoor's hair in childhood picture, fans call them 'sibling goals'

Arjun Kapoor's heart swelled with pride after watching his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor's performance in latest release 'Mili'.

On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and penned a note for Janhvi that's filled with praises and love.

"You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal... And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting," he wrote.

Arjun added, "You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots."

Alongside the heartfelt note, he dropped a few images of himself with Janhvi.

The first picture is from Arjun and Janhvi's childhood days. In the image, Arjun is seen pulling his little sister's hair while Janhvi flashes her cute smile.

The second image seems to be the latest one in which they are seen posing for a stylish photoshoot.

Replying to Arjun's post, Janhvi commented, "Love you."

While Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and her sister Khushi Kapoor are Boney's kids from second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

Earlier this year in March, Arjun on Janhvi's birthday acknowledged that he wasn't with Janhvi since her early years and promises to be with her forever now.

"I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life," Arjun had posted.

Speaking of 'Mili', it is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. Besides Janhvi, Mili also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.

