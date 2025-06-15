Arjun Kapoor shares the one quality he will always admire in father Boney Kapoor

Mumbai, June 15 Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to wish his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor on the occasion of Father’s Day.

In a touching note, the ‘Singham Again’ actor praised his father for being a constant source of strength and support to everyone around him. Calling him a pillar of strength, Arjun highlighted one particular quality he deeply respects—his father’s unwavering support for everyone around him. He acknowledged how Boney Kapoor has consistently been there for people, making their lives better in his own quiet and steady way.

Arjun also tagged his siblings, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, making it a family moment of appreciation and love. Sharing a picture featuring his siblings and dad Boney Kapoor, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor wrote, “@boney.kapoor Happy Father’s Day Dad U have always been there for everyone made their lives better and that’s a quality I will always admire about you…stay happy and stay healthy stay the way you are!!! Love you.”

Notably, Janhvi, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor all reposted Arjun Kapoor’s heartfelt Father’s Day post on their Instagram stories, showing their collective appreciation and love for their father, Boney Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. On the other hand, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Bollywood stars filled social media with heartfelt messages honoring their fathers. From touching tributes to rare, personal photographs, the posts beautifully reflected the deep bonds and lasting influence of fatherhood in their lives. Prominent names like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and several others expressed gratitude for the love, wisdom, and strength their fathers instilled in them.

