Arjun Mathur wins Best Actor, Anshuman Jha bags Best Director for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024

The debut Directorial of actor Anshuman Jha - 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' - bagged him the 'BEST Director' award & his leading man Arjun Mathur the 'Best Actor' Award at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024.The black comedy thriller - which has been having a wonderful festival run over the past 6 months - got a standing ovation at packed theatre at the historic Regent Street cinema in London last Saturday. And the team was present to feel the audience loved. Says Anshuman 'This win feels like a full circle for it has come in the UK.

The film is about Asians in the West, identity, immigrants - thereby we are thrilled on the win in London. Because we shot the film in the UK & have been travelling with it around the world & now to win at our British Premiere is something I am truly grateful for. Especially for Arjun because I truly feel this film is one of his finest, if not, his best performance. Films need to entertain and ask questions. Can't wait for it to release later this year.'

Arjun Mathur says 'I had taken the decision to pursue acting while in London in the year 2000. And winning this award here feels cathartic. I want to Thank Anshuman for giving me Rohit & for putting the process in the forefront. We had such focussed fun during this film. And he has made exactly the film he narrated to me on his first narration. We had a lot of fun doing this together 'Lord Curzon is the first mainstream Indian feature films which has been entirely shot on a single lens technique & has been garnering applause around the world for it.