Armaan Malik, Marshmello tease unreleased track at Holi 'Dunk Fest' in Mumbai
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2024 01:43 PM2024-03-25T13:43:08+5:302024-03-25T13:45:07+5:30
Mumbai, March 25 Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, performed with yet another international artiste, DJ Marshmello in Mumbai.
The two came together on stage for a surprise for fans, leaving the 13,000 attendees in Mumbai spellbound.
At a recent Holi Live event in Mumbai, the duo also teased an unreleased track, surprising the crowd.
Talking about joining hands with Marshmello for the first time, Armaan said: “Teasing this unreleased track live with Marshmello was just so much fun and we had been brewing this surprise for a while. The instant reaction from the crowd was beyond gratifying."
The singer added: "We cannot wait to put this one out for all the fans."
