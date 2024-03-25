Armaan Malik, Marshmello tease unreleased track at Holi 'Dunk Fest' in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 25 Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who recently performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, performed with yet another international artiste, DJ Marshmello in Mumbai.

The two came together on stage for a surprise for fans, leaving the 13,000 attendees in Mumbai spellbound.

At a recent Holi Live event in Mumbai, the duo also teased an unreleased track, surprising the crowd.

Talking about joining hands with Marshmello for the first time, Armaan said: “Teasing this unreleased track live with Marshmello was just so much fun and we had been brewing this surprise for a while. The instant reaction from the crowd was beyond gratifying."

The singer added: "We cannot wait to put this one out for all the fans."

