Armaan Malik Steps Into Vishal Bhardwaj’s World for His Latest Track ‘Chal Musafir’ from Gustaakh Ishq

Armaan Malik’s latest release, “Chal Musafir” from Gustaakh Ishq, marks a creative chapter he describes as transformative—primarily because it drew him into the evocative musical universe of Vishal Bhardwaj. Reflecting on the experience, Armaan shares, “Stepping into Vishal sir’s musical world was both an honour and a refreshing shift in perspective. His music asks for two things at once—vulnerability and precision—and he somehow makes that balance feel completely organic. What I loved most was the freedom he gave me. He didn’t over-explain anything; he shared a feeling, a world, and trusted me to find my own truth within it. As a singer, that kind of space is rare and incredibly inspiring.”

That trust, Armaan says, is what shaped the heart of Chal Musafir—a song that feels intimate yet cinematic, grounded in emotion yet soaring in its simplicity. In Vishal Bhardwaj’s hands, he discovered a musical language that welcomes instinct, rawness, and nuance, allowing the voice to breathe with the story. Gustaakh Ishq brings together a compelling narrative and an equally compelling soundtrack, and Chal Musafir stands out as one of its most soulful threads—an artist’s journey shaped by collaboration, intuition, and the quiet magic of Vishal Bhardwaj’s world.