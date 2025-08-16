Armaan Malik’s Second Wife Kritika Announces Pregnancy Amid Court Summons

Youtuber Armaan Malik who is married two times is currently facing legal trouble, after Patiala Court sent summons over violating the Hindu marriage act. Armaan is married to woman Payal and Kritika and they are quite active on social media. Amid all this Armaan and his second wife Kritika has announced that they are expecting baby second time. Kritika took Instagram and announced this news to their fans.

Bigg boss OTT 3 finalist posted photo of three of them (Armaan, Kritika, Payal) with pregnancy test in her hand. In caption Kritika wrote, “Ghar Mai khushiyaan aane vale hai.” Armaan Malik has four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid. Chirayu is their eldest son, and Tuba and Ayan are twins. Zaid is the youngest child, born to Armaan's second wife, Kritika.

Court Summons

Armaan Malik, along with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, has been called to a Patiala court because he is accused of bigamy (having multiple spouses) and offending religious sentiments. Davinder Rajput filed a legal complaint stating that Malik broke the Hindu Marriage Act, which says Hindus can only be married to one person at a time. Rajput claims Malik has four wives.

About Armaan and Two Wives

Arman married to Payal in 2011 and welcomed their first chid Chirayu. In 2018 he married to Kritika, who was close friend of his first wife. In 2024 Payal and Kritika both of them announced their pregnancy. Payal welcomed Tuba, Ayan, while Kritika welcomed Zaid.

Family's participation in 'Bigg Boss OTT' in 2024 drew attention due to their unusual dynamic. Payal was eliminated first, Armaan left during finale week, and Kritika reached the finals. Their appearance on the show was controversial, with viewers accusing them of promoting polygamy.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Won National Award for 12th Fail, says, “The highest form of validation or accolade any actor can get in India.”

Following her eviction, Payal initially announced her separation from Armaan, citing the negativity and hate directed towards her children. She stated her intention to leave Armaan and allow him to stay with Kritika while she cared for the children. However, Payal later reversed her decision, announcing in a next vlog that she would not divorce Armaan. She expressed optimism, stating that their family would overcome the negativity with love and support, as they had in the past. She credited her supporters for giving her courage.