Armie Hammer admits he's '100% cannibal' in a text to woman

Los Angeles, Aug 11 Hollywood actor Armie Hammer had reportedly texted a woman that he was "100 per cent a cannibal".

'House of Hammer', which sees the 'Call Me by Your Name' star as the subject of the new documentary series, includes testimony from two alleged victims of his sexual fetishes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actor was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman, though he strongly denies the accusations.

A text, apparently from Hammer to one of his reported victims read: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Courtney Vucekovich, one of a pair of women who claim the 35-year-old disgraced actor assaulted her, detailed the abuse she reportedly endured, saying that things started fantastically "but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time".

She detailed how the mention of cannibalism meant she spent ages "freaking out" and it was the only thing Hammer ever "wanted to ever talk about".

Courtney also claimed that she got a message from him that said: "I'm going to bite the f*** out of you."

She also claimed Hammer texted her photos of rope.

Of the rope, she said, "the ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you're completely immobilised. I was closing my eyes until it ended".

Julia Morrison, the second accuser featured in the documentary, got a text she says from Armie that reads: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f**k strangers for me."

Additionally, the 'Rebecca' star, sent her a voice note which was saying: "My bet was going to involve showing into her place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you."

In the three-part series, due to debut on Discovery Plus next month, they share a string of texts, which they assert came from Armie, who according to reports works as a timeshare dealer in the Cayman Islands, detailing his apparent intentions, reports aceshowbiz.com.

One reads: "You are mine! You hear me? I own you now. I'll own you forever."

Another goes: "I decide when you eat, when you sleep. When you f***."

The scandal, which was prompted by texts leaked in January 2021, has been labelled "bulls**t" by 'The Social Network' star, who has daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five, with his former wife Elizabeth Chambers, but has since been fired from many projects in Hollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor