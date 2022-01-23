Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘recovering well’ following four way car crash in LA

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2022 07:32 PM2022-01-23T19:32:20+5:302022-01-23T19:32:41+5:30

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzeneggewas driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another ...

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘recovering well’ following four way car crash in LA | Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘recovering well’ following four way car crash in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘recovering well’ following four way car crash in LA

Next

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzeneggewas driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles. A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger said the Terminator star was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement. The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.A native of Austria, Schwarzenegger was a champion body builder and later became a Hollywood star in the 1980s. Some of his hit films include "Conan the Barbarian", "Commando", "Terminator", "Total Recall" and "True Lies".

Open in app
Tags :Arnold Schwarzenegger