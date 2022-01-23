Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘recovering well’ following four way car crash in LA

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzeneggewas driving his car when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles. A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger said the Terminator star was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement. The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.A native of Austria, Schwarzenegger was a champion body builder and later became a Hollywood star in the 1980s. Some of his hit films include "Conan the Barbarian", "Commando", "Terminator", "Total Recall" and "True Lies".