Aroh Welankar Shines in Bollywood Debut with "Chandu Champion"

The Bollywood industry is abuzz with the remarkable debut of Aroh Welankar in the highly anticipated film "Chandu Champion." Known for his stellar performances in Marathi cinema, Aroh's transition to Bollywood has been met with widespread acclaim, marking a significant milestone in his acting career.

"Chandu Champion," directed by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan, features Aroh in the role of Kartik Aaryan's son. The film tells the inspiring story of Chandu, a young man overcoming extraordinary odds to achieve greatness. Aroh's portrayal of the titular character has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its authenticity, emotional depth, and compelling on-screen presence.

Speaking about his debut, Aroh said, "It has been a dream come true to work on 'Chandu Champion.' The journey from engineering to acting has been incredible, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this powerful story to life. I sincerely thank Kabir Khan for believing in me and giving me the chance to work on this film. Working alongside Kartik Aaryan was an amazing experience, and our bonding during the shoot added a special dimension to my performance."

"Chandu Champion" is now showing in theaters nationwide, and Aroh Welankar's performance is being celebrated as one of the standout aspects of this heartwarming and inspirational film. Audiences are encouraged to experience the extraordinary talent of this rising star.