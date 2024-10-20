Arshad Warsi talks about the fun of playing characters with multiple shades

Mumbai, Oct 20 Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for his upcoming theatrical movie ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, has said that characters which are one-dimensional don’t excite him as an actor.

‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ tells a fictional story set back in time when the land of Punjab, India, witnessed many social and political turmoils, and how Arshad’s character transforms to fight for his family and his people against the militants.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared that nuances in any character make the role thrilling and also bring more scope for an actor to add depth to their performance.

He told IANS, “I think for an actor, the more nuances a character has, the more shades he has, it's more fun, it’s good to play that. In this film, the story and the characters, it has that thing. It starts off light. You see that romance, you see the family, you see him growing up, and all of that. And then it turns to a whole different world. And even there, the normalcy of his family is intact”.

He further mentioned, “The relationship is the same. There's a little problem, but it's the same. So, yes, for an actor, it's a wonderful thing to have this kind of a character to portray, one-dimensional is not fun. You start there and end there. This is fun. You have things happening, situations change, the story changes and your emotions change with the story. It's fun to do all that. I think it's fun to watch the audience too”.

‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ is produced by Arbaaz Khan, Manish Mishra and Abhishek Saxena. The film tells the story from the time when militance gripped the Indian state of Punjab.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on October 25.

