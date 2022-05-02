Arshi Khan gets injured in Dubai , undergoes dental surgery

Bigg Boss' fame Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery after a mishap during her wrestling practice. She says: "While I was practicing wrestling here, for my next match I accidentally got a punch on my face, and my teeth got hurt and fell out. And I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate dental surgery. By God's grace I'm recovering now."

It is believed that the actress is in Dubai to get married on Eid but she denies and calls it just a rumour.She continues: "My family is keen on getting me married and also I'm getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I'm not getting married anytime soon. My fans are wondering if I'm here for my marriage and I'm shocked reading the rumours. I'm already in pain, No girl will enjoy turning bride with toothache. I'm excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here."

