Arti Singh shares pics of her Haldi ceremony, says 'dreams turn into reality'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Arti Singh recently posted from her haldi ceremony before her wedding with fiance Dipak Chauhan.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Arti shared pictures with Dipak on Instagram, and wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti."

The caption is a song's lyrics from the film Bollywood Hollywood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6GJ0fTC1Uk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Arti chose a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt for the occasion. She also adorned flower kaleeras and large kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was dressed in traditional embroidered attire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arti shared solo photos of herself twirling joyfully. She captioned the post with, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ka Rang (The most beautiful colour, yellow colour, my love's colour) (red heart emojis). Couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6F0EKKCh0c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In an Instagram video, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying haldi (turmeric) to his sister. They shared playful moments as she rubbed her face against his with a smile. Kashmera Shah also participated, applying haldi to Arti. The bride-to-be posed for pictures with Krushna, who wore a green kurta and pyjama.

Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman.

Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.

