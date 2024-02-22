"Article 370" Advance Booking: Yami Gautam Film Crosses ₹39.68 Lakh Mark

Yami Gautam's upcoming film, "Article 370," is set to release on February 23rd. The movie, produced by Jio Studio and B62 studios, tells the story of the Prime Minister's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political drama thriller is inspired by true events in Kashmir.

The film has received a U/A rating and has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes. It will release in 1,500 cinemas and 2,200 screens across India. The trailer, released on February 8th, has gained attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning its potential to provide correct information about Article 370.To boost its Box Office collection on release day, the film offers tickets at a flat ₹99 on 'Cinema Lovers Day.' Advance bookings indicate promising numbers, surpassing early booking figures of some Akshay Kumar films.



Till now Article 370 had sold 11,000 tickets in PVRInox, with a total of 35,156 tickets sold across India for Day 1, amounting to ₹39.68 lakh. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence agent in the film, focusing on the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir through the abolition of Article 370. The trailer shows the protagonist caught between political turmoil and the challenges faced by the Indian Army due to the state's special status.