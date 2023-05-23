"Arushi's entry will definitely make a difference," says Kanwar Dhillon about Heena Parmar's entry in 'Pandya Store'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 23 Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who essays the character of Shiva in the TV show 'Pandya Store' shared how the entry of 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' actor Heena Parmar as Arushi in the daily soap has made the plot more entertaining and what more audience can see in the coming episodes.

He said, "Arushi's entry will definitely make a difference in Shiva and Raavi's (played by Alice Kaushik) life, especially for Raavi as it is going be an emotional turmoil for her. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the lives of Raavi and Shiva. I am curious to know about it myself as I am unaware of the episodes ahead. A new chaos awaits to knock at the doors of the Pandya House. As an actor, I have always enjoyed essaying the role of Shiva."

The actor further added that with the new entry, the story is going to be more intriguing and there is a learning experience for him every day on the sets.

"Each day is a new learning for me. There is always a twist that takes place in the show Pandya Store. There are multiple angles in the show. I hope the audience likes the new twist that is going to come into the show. Anyone who comes into the show as a third wheel tends to face a backlash, which is scary, but it also shows how much the audience loves Shiva and Raavi. I want Shiva and Raavi to have a love story like 'Ishqzaade'," he added.

On the work front, Kanwar is known for working in serials such as 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Hum Hain Na', 'Piya Rangrezz', among others.

'Pandya Store' airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor