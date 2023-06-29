"As an actor I go to any lengths to feel depth of a character": Pratik Sehajpal on new song 'Log Peete Hain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience of shooting for a song 'Log Peete Hain' also starring Aditi Budhathoki.

Sharing his experience while shooting for the song, Pratik said, "It was a wonderful experience working on'Log Peete Hain' and it was amazing shooting with Aditi. As an actor I go to any lengths to feel the depth of a character I will portray and this song has given me that character. So this song gave me exactly that. "

Aditi also added, "It was a spectacular experience as I only do particular project when I am really passionate about and this song is exactly that. Also this was my first ever experience working with Pratik and it was a great experience shooting with him. It's a Qawwali with a beautiful storyline and a message about love and relationships which you'll with witness when the song is out."

Sung by Master Saleem, lyrics and music composed by Abhishek Thakur, directed by Akshay K Agarwal, 'Log Peete Hain' will be out on June 30 on Kashish Music's youtube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor