"Asansol... aaj apki baari hai": Sonakshi Sinha urges voters to exercise their franchise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has urged support from the people for his father Shatrughan Sinha, who is a sitting MP from Asansol and is contesting from the same seat for the second time.

Calling her father a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment, the Heeramandi actor wrote on he Instagram handle that "Asansol... aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai... Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity".

Sharing a video of Shatrughan Sinha's poll campaign, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Asansol... aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai! If theres one thing i can tell you about my father is that he is a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment to positive change! Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity! Vote wisely, vote well and vote for democracy!."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Prasad Sinha eyeing for a second term from the Asansol constituency. Earlier he was elected as Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 2016, he had launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'.

Pertinent to note that before entering into the political life, Sinha worker in more than 100 films in his career.

'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is streaming on Netflix. Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are also a part of 'Heeramandi'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor