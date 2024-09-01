Asha Negi makes most of her Sunday with these hacks

Mumbai, Sep 1 Actress Asha Negi has revealed her Sunday plans with her fans, and it is --looking outside the window and eating pizza.

Taking to her Instagram account, Asha, who has 2.2 million followers shared a string of pictures, in which we can see her wearing a plain white sleeveless dress. She has opted for a no-makeup look, and half tied her hair.

The outfit is rounded off with a beautiful butterfly pendant.

There is also a yummy glimpse of a cheesy pizza.

The post is captioned as: "Set wide the window, let me drink the day.... And eat some pizzaaaaaa!!"

Recently, Asha was on a trip to a mountainous landscape with her besties-- Shreeya Sharma, and Nishta Sharrma to celebrate her 35th birthday.

On the work front, Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was last seen playing the role of an actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry',

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also appeared in the web shows -- 'Abhay', and 'Baarish'.

