Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Viral Romance with Elli AvrRam Was a Tease for Song ‘Chandaniya’

Youtuber and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani posted a romantic photo with Elli Avram on her official Instagram account. This photo and caption below it which says 'Finally' fueled the probably relationship rumours. While many fan thought it is just the promotional photo of duo's upcoming project. Finally Ashish revealed the real reason behind the post.

While posting the teaser of recently released Ashish Chanchalani confirmed that he is not dating Elli Avram and the post was related to upcoming song Chandaniya. Many fans already predicted that this was a prank, while many was disappointed that this is just a collab.

Fans are parsing Ashish Chanchalani for the new lover boy avtar and his song Chandaniya. Netizens are loving Ashish and Elli chemistry. Meanwhile Ashish, earlier opened up about his relationship that ended on bitter note. He revealed that he went into depression post breakup.