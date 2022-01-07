Ashish Chanchlani tests positive for Covid-19

Social media star Ashish Chanchlani on Friday informed fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. While Ashish shared that he has ‘mild symptoms’, he added that the ‘body aches are the absolute worst’. The YouTuber is currently home quarantined and sought love and wishes from all.Sharing a photo of himself looking slightly worried, Ashish wrote, “Hey everyone, wanted to inform you all that i have tested positive for COVID , i do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst ABSOLUTE WORST so trying to take full rest.”

He said that he will get back stronger than ever. The YouTuber further wrote, “I have Home-quarantined myself for complete isolation from others till my recovery. Your love and wishes are enough for me. Take care of yourself and specially your family, and please stay safe. Will be back stronger than ever.” Several Bollywood celebrities from the Indian film industry have recently contracted the virus. Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and Dhrashti Dhami among others tested positive for Covid-19.

