Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki Earns a Special Shoutout as Rocking Star Yash Sends a Wish

Ashish Chanchlani is one of the biggest digital entertainers in the country. After carving a successful path as a performer, Ashish has now taken a new creative leap by stepping into the role of a director, marking his directorial debut with the series Ekaki. The horror-comedy thriller has taken the internet by storm, earning widespread appreciation from audiences, celebrities, and filmmakers alike.

As Ekaki continues to win hearts, Ashish recently received yet another special congratulatory message, this time from another celebrated star. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish wished rocking star Yash on his birthday and expressed his excitement for the actor’s upcoming film. Yash responded by congratulating Ashish on the success of Ekaki, adding another proud moment to the creator’s journey.

Happy birthday to an absolute legend @TheNameIsYash bosss

so excited❤️

(Muscled up even more💪) https://t.co/seX4v8LdCJ — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 8, 2026

Ashish wished Yash writing, “Happy birthday to an absolute legend @TheNameIsYash bosss so excited❤️(Muscled up even more💪)”To this, Yash replied, “Thank you Ashish 😊 Congrats on Ekaki.

Thank you Ashish 😊 Congrats on Ekaki 👍 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 11, 2026

Packed with surprise cameos from acclaimed celebrities, an engaging storyline, and impressive performances, the show has been building excitement with every new episode.

Ashish Chanchlani dons multiple hats in Ekaki, stepping in as the writer, director, producer, and lead actor, an effort that truly highlights the scale of his ambition and creative vision. The series also reunites him with his close-knit team, with Kunal Chhabhria coming on board as co-producer, Akash Dodeja playing the parallel lead, Jashan Sirwani overseeing the project as executive producer, and Tanish Sirwani shaping the show’s creative direction.

The screenplay has been co-written by Grishim Nawanii, while Ritesh Sadhwani serves as the Line Producer, ensuring smooth production execution. With its promise of fresh, immersive, and innovative storytelling, Ekaki premiered its first episode on November 27, 2025, and dropped its latest episode on January 5, 2026, exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel.