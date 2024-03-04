Ashley Tisdale's nanny accidentally taught her toddler daughter expletives
Los Angeles, March 4 Actress Ashley Tisdale revealed that her nanny accidentally taught her two-year-old daughter Jupiter Iris a curse word while reading a bedtime story.
The 38-year-old actress had been given the satirical book 'Go the …. to Sleep' as a gift, and somehow it ended up in her daughter's storybook collection, reports people.com.
"My nanny read it to her (without knowing)," Ashley said.
"And then I grabbed it one night until I realised what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep'."
However, Ashley’s daughter was quick to correct her.
"She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the…. to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?' "
Ashley's nanny later said that her daughter told her it was a book her father read to her, so she thought it was okay.
"She has not said it since, but we were dying laughing," the actress concluded.
