Ashna Zaveri imparts some wellness 'gyaan' to Insta followers

Chennai, March 6 Actress Ashna Zaveri, who announced her presence in the Tamil film industry with a strong performance in the Santhanam-starrer 'Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham', has urged her followers on Instagram to get their priorities in order.

The actress, who often gives wellness tips and shares her thoughts with her followers on Instagram, on Sunday put out a video that stressed on the significance of paying attention to important things first.

"We have the ability to accomplish anything if we use our time wisely. Let's look at it this way," she said and showed a jar which she said represented life and the time we have to fill.

"Say you fill it first with sand, which represents the least important things. That will leave you less time for other things," she said.

She then attempted to fill the jar with pebbles, which she said were matters that needed one's attention but were not their priority.

"This will leave you with very little or no time for the things that matter the most."

Using balls to represent the things that money can't buy like family, friends, and passion, the actress showed that if importance was given to the meaningless things, one would not have time to spare for important things.

She went on to then say, "However, if you plan and prioritise it well, giving time to the important things first, you'll be amazed at what you can accomplish. Starting with the important things followed by the least important things, you'll be able to fit in just about everything."

She further wrote, "We all have finite time. Choose well what you do with it. If you spend all your energy and time on the small stuff, material things, you will never have room for the things that are truly most important.

"The rocks are the important things – your family, your partner, your health, your children - anything that is so important to you that if it were lost, you would be nearly destroyed.

"The pebbles are the other things in life that matter, but on a smaller scale. The pebbles represent things like your job, your house, your car. The sand is everything else. The small stuff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor