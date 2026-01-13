Ashwin Dhar Praises Ranveer Singh: ‘He Interacts With Everyone, All the Time

Ranveer Singh continues to redefine stardom, both on screen and beyond box-office boundaries. As with Dhurandhar he scripts a historic run in North America by joining the prestigious $20 million club alongside Prabhas, the conversation around the film isn’t limited to numbers alone. Behind the spectacle lies a deeper story — of an actor whose presence on set leaves a lasting impression on everyone he works with. Actor Ashwin Dhar, who played Arshad Pappu in Dhurandhar, recently spoke about his experience of working with Ranveer Singh, offering a glimpse into the person behind the phenomenon. His words reflect what many co-stars have echoed over time — that Ranveer’s energy is unmatched, and his warmth captures everyone's hearts.

He said in a recent interview, “Wo toh matlab energy ka ek bahot bada bundle hai, aur jab wo set pe hote hai toh waha pe hulchul hoti hai set pe. Sirf hulchul hoti hai. Sab actors sab technicians, sab koi bhi ho sirf Ranveer sabke sath hota hai. Udar bait ke chai piega, udar bait ke kuch karega. Kisi ke wo karlega.. prem sabse sabko gale milte rehta hai aur wohi enegry uski cinema me bhi dikhti hai aur is film me halaki wo off-screen aisa hai wo toh sabko hi malum hai kitna energy kitna pyaar se milta rehta hai. Kitna wo uske undar wo bhara hua hai wo jo energy ka ye. Lekin is film me ye wo bahot controlled hai.” (He is a big bundle of energy. And when he is on the set, there is always hustle bustle and lots of energy on set. All the actors, all the technicians, everyone is there but there's only one person - Ranveer, who makes sure he is with each one of them. He will sit there and drink tea. He will sit there and do something. With love, he keeps hugging everyone and spreading that joy. And the same energy is also seen in his cinema and the way he performs. We all know how he is off-screen with everyone... so much energy, so much love, so much energy is filled inside him. But in this film, he is very controlled and restrained)

Ashwin’s quote captures Ranveer Singh’s essence. Whether it’s sitting down for chai with the crew, chatting across departments, or embracing people with genuine affection, Ranveer is constantly present with everyone around him. While the actor is widely known for his boundless enthusiasm and expressive personality off screen, Dhurandhar showcases a far more restrained, controlled performance. As Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run, Ranveer Singh also stands alone as the only actor to have delivered 850 crore in a single language (Hindi) with this film. And with Part 2 set to release after the massive Hamza fever created in Part 1, all signs point to one certainty — Ranveer Singh is poised to steal hearts once again in Part 2, reaffirming why he remains the finest actor of his generation.