Astro, Cha Eun Woo's First Fan Concert to Feature Songs from Solo Album

Actor and singer Cha Eun Woo is curently making headlines for his solo deubt. As per the reports of SPOTV news it is said that True Beauty fame Eunwoo is getting ready to drop his solo album in the first half of the year.

The singers agency, Fantagio also confirmed about this news saying, "Cha Eun Woo is preparing his first solo album with the goal of releasing it in first half of 2024."

Curently He's getting ready to perform songs from his first solo album at his first fan concert on February 17 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. It's a big deal for Cha Eun Woo, who's been with ASTRO for eight years since joining in 2016. He's focused on his Asia fan concert tour, '2024 Just One 10 Minute,' starting in Seoul.

Besides music, he's also been busy as an actor, appearing in the final episodes of the MBC drama ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog.’ Fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming MBC drama ‘Wonderful World,’ premiering in March.