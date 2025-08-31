At 37, Divya Khossla Brings the Carefree Energy of an 18-Year-Old in 'Ek Chatur Naar' Title Track

The title track of Divya Khossla starrer Ek Chatur Naar is out, and it’s effectively catchy! Not just because of its peppy tunes and a groovy rhythm, but because of Divya’s swag and carefree energy that breathe life into it. She's enjoying every bit of the dance and music, leading to natural ease that depicts her commitment to her craft. Being 37 and dancing with a natural flow in a peppy number, Divya strongly proves that age is just a number!

In the title track, Divya brings the energy, grace and agility of an 18-year-old, highlighting that it’s more essential to just enjoy the dance, rather than focus on getting the dance steps right. With a presence that does not overpower the song’s aesthetics, Divya adds more gravitas to this reimagination of a cult classic. She showcases deep dedication and passion for performance, setting new benchmarks for deglam and Bollywood groove.

Sung by Kailash Kher with lyrics penned by Vayu and music looked after by Vayu and Sharan Rawat, the title track is garnering positive reception by the audience, with many hailing Divya’s ability to own the character. Given that the audiences are loving the song and the film’s trailer, it’d be right to say that the film’s tone is set for its big release. Directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar stars Divya Khossla along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Zakir Hussain and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 12th September.