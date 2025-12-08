At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, Terry Crews congratulates Ranveer Singh on 'Dhurandhar'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 : Hollywood actor and host Terry Crews met the actor Ranveer Singh at the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and celebrated the moment with a shoutout to the actor's latest release 'Dhurandhar'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Terry Crews shared a snap featuring him and Ranveer Singh. The duo posed in a boxing stance for the photo.

While sharing the photo, Terry Crews wrote, "Me and the great Ranveer Singh at Abu Dhabi GP !!!! Congrats on DHURANDHAR."

Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' has opened to an explosive response at the box office.

The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centres, giving the industry a much-needed boost during the final quarter of the year.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film posted a Day 1 collection of Rs 28.60 crore nett in India, marking one of the strongest openings for a Hindi film this year.

As per Adarsh, the film showed significant momentum as the day progressed. While the mass belts started slower, there was a noticeable pickup toward the evening shows.

Adarsh wrote, "#Dhurandhar takes a superb start on Day 1. The film has opened stronger at major centers, with national chains contributing a substantial chunk of the business. The mass pockets and heartland markets also showed improvement as the day progressed... However, the film needs to make up for the shortfall in these markets on Saturday and Sunday to post an impressive opening weekend total. Given its hefty price tag, #Dhurandhar [Week 1] Fri Rs 28.60 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

