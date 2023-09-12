At ‘Vaccine War’ trailer launch, Balram Bhargava recalls making of India’s Covid vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : After the success of 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's new film 'The Vaccine War' will shed cinematic light on the tireless and selfless service of India's medical fraternity that eventually helped the country overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

The film essentially revolves around scientists, who played a crucial role in developing the indigenous BBV152 vaccine, which was later christened Covaxin. The vaccine was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

On Tuesday, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled the film's trailer in Mumbai.

Balram Bhargava, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was also present at the trailer launch.

Bhargava was actively involved in dealing with the pandemic and was part of the country's Covid working group.

Recalling the making of the vaccine, Bhargava told ANI, "The government played a crucial role in developing the vaccine. We were able to achieve victory over Covid because of the government's holistic approach and dynamic leadership."

In the film, actor Nana Patekar will essay the role of Bhargava.

Bhargava, Nana Patekar has done justice to playing him in the film.

"I have watched the film and feel Nana Patekar has done justice to my role. He is a great actor and this role will be remembered by people for a lifetime," he added.

'The Vaccine War' will release in theatres on September 28.

Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi are also a part of the film's cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor