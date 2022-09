Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul enjoy Saturday dinner date with Akansha Ranjan

Mumbai, May 29 Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul spent their Saturday evening with the actress's close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan.

Akansha, who has worked in the series 'Guilty', took to her Instagram stories to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and captioned it: "love of my life."

She also shared Rahul's photo and wrote, "love of my life x2."

Athiya and Rahul's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds, however there is no confirmation yet.

The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted in movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor