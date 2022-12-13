Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to tie the knot in January 2023 - Reports

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. As reported by Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding events will take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The entertainment portal also claims that the preparations for the big-fat wedding are underway in full swing and invitations will be sent out to guests by December-end. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

This comes days after it was reported that BCCI approved KL Rahul’s week-long leave in the month of January. Prior to this, another report by Pinkvilla claimed that the bride and groom-to-be have also finalised their wedding outfits. “Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day," the source said. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for almost three years now. Reportedly, they both met via a common friend following which they started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the duo made their relationship official last year on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.