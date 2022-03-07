'Attack' trailer unveils John Abraham as a super human soldier

The trailer for the first part of John Abraham's upcoming sci fi-action film 'Attack' has been unveiled on Monday.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of John's character Arjun, a super-soldier "created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks".

In the trailer, he says, "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why."

The film revolves around Arjun, as the first prototype, simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions are presenting the upcoming action-packed movie.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the first part of the film will release in cinemas on April 1, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

