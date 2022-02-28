Atul Kulkarni on working with Ajay Devgn after 22 yrs in 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'

Mumbai, Feb 28 Actor Atul Kulkarni will be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn in 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', 22 years after their film 'Khakee'.

Talking about his experience of reuniting with Ajay in 'Rudra', the actor Atul said: "Working again with Ajay after 22 years, from our first movie together 'Khakee', was a fantastic experience. Ajay Ji is not just an actor. He is a director, a producer, a great technician and a writer. So, there are many facets to him which inspire people around him."

He further shared that: "There are people who have a lot of experience, and when they come on set, they share that experience with the team and the co-actors. Not every time they do it knowingly.

"They simply share things unknowingly whenever they are talking about a scene or choreography or delivering their dialogues. With Ajay ji, every time that experience of his oozes out."

"He is the best example for any actor with 25 years in the film industry. It was really wonderful working with him," concluded Atul.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features actors such as Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' will be released on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

