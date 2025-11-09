Siddharth Bodke Makes Surprise Appearance at Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale Screening; Audience Overjoyed (Watch Video)

The much-discussed and eagerly awaited film Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale was released nationwide on October 31. The movie focuses on the serious and sensitive issue of farmer suicides and portrays the emotional impact of this crisis. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film features Siddharth Bodke as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his powerful performance has been receiving widespread praise. The film is drawing houseful shows across theatres. A video from a screening has surfaced, showing a special moment where Siddharth Bodke and Siddharth Jadhav made a surprise visit to the theatre during the show, leaving the audience thrilled and overjoyed.

As soon as the viewers recognized the actors, the atmosphere in the theatre became energetic and emotional. The audience enthusiastically raised slogans such as “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai” and “Har Har Mahadev.” Siddharth Bodke later shared the video on Instagram to express his gratitude to the fans for their overwhelming love and support. The film has been made on a budget of ₹13 crores. It features Siddharth Jadhav, Mangesh Desai, Prithvik Pratap, Rohit Mane, Sayaji Shinde, Shashank Shende, and child artists Trisha Thosar and Bhargav Jagatap in important roles.