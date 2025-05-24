Audiences Express Anticipation on Om Raut's Upcoming Biopic with Dhanush on 'Kalam

In a monumental cinematic creation, Om Raut is all set to sit in the director's chair for one of the most promising films ever made - a biopic on the missile man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Starring Dhanush in the lead, the film is titled 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' and its first poster has set the tone among the audiences, who are eager to know the man, the presidency, and the legend. For the unversed, the film's title was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market on Wednesday. The poster was quick to grab the audience's attention, which looks promising about its narrative, especially through the directorial lens of Om Raut.

Expressing views about the biopic, Om Raut and his collaboration with Dhanush, one netizen wrote, "Aap sirf cinema nahi bana rahe, legacy bana rahe ho," while another wrote, "Ek aur iconic story aapke haathon se! Proud moment sir." A comment read, "Sir, you're not just making a film, you're creating history," and another read, "Visual storytelling ka agla level lag raha hai already." A user wrote, "Definitely Om Raut's direction is gonna rock in this movie," and another wrote, "Iss baar bhi aapne kamaal kar diya sir! Can't wait."

A user also congratulated Om Raut and said, "Ye film dil se connect karegi," while another heaped praise on his collaboration with Dhanush and termed the film "Blockbuster loading." Expressing excitement about Om Raut's directorial vision, one user wrote, "Eagerly awaiting the return of Om Raut's original spirit that gave us masterpieces like Lokmanya and Tanhaji," and the appreciation continues to pour in!

The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the force behind The Kashmir Files and Parmanu. The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja and Maidaan.

Staying true to the story of India's 11th President and one of the most revered National icons, the film will explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency, the poet, the teacher, the dreamer, his ability to connect with the youth, lead with humility, and remain above politics, that made him the people's president in its actuality.

With this, the netizens are eager to see Dhanush bring to life the monumental story under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker, Om Raut. While other details of the film are currently kept under wraps, 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' is sure to raise the bar of Indian cinema.