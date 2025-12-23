Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: How Much Did James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Film Earn on Its First Monday? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded a noticeable drop at the Indian box office on its first Monday. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic earned Rs 9 crore on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had shown strong momentum over its opening weekend and was seen as a potential challenger to Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood thriller Dhurandhar. However, the Monday numbers indicate that the Hollywood release has not been able to dent the ongoing box office run of the Hindi film.

With the latest figures, the total India net collection of Avatar: Fire and Ash now stands at Rs 76.25 crore.

The film opened to solid numbers on Friday and continued to grow over the weekend. It collected Rs 19 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22.5 crore on Saturday. The highest single-day figure came on Sunday with earnings of Rs 25.75 crore. The sharp fall on Monday reflects the usual weekday slowdown after a strong opening.

Occupancy levels also dipped on Day 4. Reports suggest the film recorded an overall English occupancy of 18.92 percent across Indian cinemas on Monday.

Globally, the film continues to perform well and is drawing large crowds in several international markets. The worldwide box office trend remains strong despite the weekday drop in India.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in the long-running Avatar franchise. The first film was released in 2009, while the second part arrived in theatres in 2023.

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. All reprise their roles from the earlier films.

Cameron has already confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are in development. The upcoming sequels are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.