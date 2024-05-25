Avneet Kaur stuns at Cannes Film Festival, fans swoon over red carpet gesture

Cannes [France], May 25 : Actress Avneet Kaur who marked her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet.

Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit with a train and heels for the occasion. During her red carpet walk, she was seen performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead.

Avneet also posed for the cameras with a smile, waving, and blowing kisses to the audience.

The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress also took to her Instagram to share the video with a caption that read, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

Soon after Avneet dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section reacting to her gesture.

One fan wrote, "Tell me you are Indian without telling me you are an Indian."

Another fan penned, "You are looking like a Queen."

"So proud of you girl," wrote a third fan.

Avneet features in Omung Kumar's 'Love in Vietnam' alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung Kumar's production debut was recently unveiled at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

