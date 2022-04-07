Avril Lavigne gets engaged to boyfriend Mod Sun, shares proposal pictures

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend Mod Sun have officially taken things to the next level by getting engaged.

Lavigne in a Thursday Instagram post revealed that Sun popped the big question in Paris just outside the Eiffel Tower. She shared a photo reel from their special moment, featuring a black and white photo of the musician down on one knee.

In the post's caption, the singer wrote, "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours," which translates to 'I love you always.'

Sun, real name Derek Ryan Smith, also posted the same photo on his Instagram, sharing a sweet poem he wrote for his bride to be. "The day we met I knew you were the one," he wrote. "Together forever til our days are done."

"I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath... I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril," he continued.

The pop-punk princess had recently opened up to People magazine about the origins of their relationship and revealed that she was not looking for love when Sun came along. "I was like, 'I need a break from men'. Then two days later that all went out the window!" she said.

The pair began dating "immediately" after they met at a songwriting session, as Lavigne said she "just followed [her] heart."

The Grammy-nominated singer first sparked dating rumours with Sun in February 2021, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

She was featured on Mod's 2021 single 'Flames', and he co-wrote and co-produced several tracks on her most recent album 'Love Sux', which came out in February.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor