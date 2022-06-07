'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' releases on June 24, trailer out

Mumbai, June 7 The trailer of the much-awaited 'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' was released on Tuesday and the show streams from June 24.

Directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Juggernaut productions the story is helmed by writers Brijesh Jayrajan, and Sudeep Nigam.

The show features actors like Abir Chatterjee, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri, amongst others.

Commenting on the show, Abir Chatterjee said, "I'm excited and looking forward to Avrodh 2. My debut in the Hindi web series couldn't have come at a better moment as this is the perfect project to get myself started. A double dose of thrills, action, and entertainment infuses this season's tale with an even greater sense of intrigue."

"In the show, I play an income-tax officer called Pradeep, and it's been a rewarding experience to depict him in all of his facets, from a disciplined officer to a devoted family man," he added.

The show will stream on SonyLIV.

