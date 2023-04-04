Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 to release in December 2026 and 2027 respectively

Director Ayan Mukerji announced that the two follow-ups to his blockbuster movie Brahmastra will be released in theatres in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the director confirmed he will work on the sequel movies simultaneously. After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And. I have decided that we are going to make the two films. Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today, Mukerji wrote.

Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas Part Three will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027. Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the Brahmastra’ franchise.

Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was a big-budget fantasy adventure epic that hit the screens in 2022.