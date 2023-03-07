Ayesha Jhulka admits she's quite comical in real life

Mumbai, March 7 Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who plays Pallavi in the soon to be released webseries 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply', has a comic side to her personality and it's the prime reason she chose to say yes to the project.

The series revolves around a joint family of four generations, which are divided by their divergent eccentric personalities but are united by their bonding with each other, and how their differences often lead to hilarious situations.

Talking about doing a comedy and playing both a 'saas' (mother-in-law) and a 'bahu (daughter-in-law), the actress said, "After back to back serious shows, it felt great to do a comedy. I just felt that Happy Family: Conditions Apply was a very welcoming change in my life. In real life I'm quite a comic character and I like my life to be lighter in all aspects. Hence, I thought this is a very interesting character and I should do it."

She further mentioned, "Pallavi is sane and sober and is the pillar of the family. She keeps everybody under check, holds the reins and has different shades to herself which is very interesting. These different shades might act like a surprise element for the audience. Somewhere I feel that there's a little bit of Pallavi in Ayesha".

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia under the banner of Hats Off Productions, the family comedy features an ensemble cast led by Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, and Ahaan Saboo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor