Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been formally invited to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The invitation, as per a statement released by producer Mahaveer Jain, confirms the participation of the actors in the ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS; Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan; and producer Mahaveer Jain met Alia and Ranbir today and invited them for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, the statement read.



Recently, iconic actor Rajinikanth was personally extended an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, joining other esteemed guests in the event. Jain's sources had previously said Rajinikanth, Alia, Ranbir, and other actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar are also expected to be part of the ceremony.