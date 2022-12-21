Ayushmann is a true blue Punjabi, attested by rajma-chawal & sarson ka saag!

Mumbai, Dec 21 Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in 'An Action Hero' is a true blue Punjabi munda as he loves to indulge in food at all times. The talented actor-singer enjoys homemade food and Indian sweets made by his mother of which rajma-chawal, sarson ka saag, makki ki roti and gaajar ka halwa are his absolute favourites.

Given his shooting schedule, the actor has to constantly follow a regimented diet plan. However, the talented actor makes it a point to go back to his hometown Chandigarh every Diwali and year-end holiday, and during this time, he indulges in everything his mother makes for him.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared: "My mom and my mother-in-law spoil me with my favourite dishes and I thoroughly enjoy it. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma-chawal, sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, pinni to gaajar ka halwa - I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are simply divine. This holiday season I'm looking to get pampered in Chandigarh."

He further spoke about the importance of spending quality time with family as he said: "I feel it is important to spend quality time with your family. One must always remember where one's roots are and for me it's Chandigarh. My parents and this beautiful city have shaped me into the person that I have become today. Despite being in Mumbai, I always feel a massive gravitational pull for my home."

"I usually have erratic schedules because of shoots, promotions, brand deliverables etc and so, I make it a point to go back to my family in Chandigarh whenever possible, especially during the holidays. It is nostalgic and rejuvenating," he added.

Ayushmann will be leaving for Chandigarh after finishing his brand and film commitments this year and will ring in the new year with his family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor