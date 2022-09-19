Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G to release on October 14

The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, ‘Doctor G’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead is all set to release on October 14 this year. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, ‘Doctor G’ features Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a medical student.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022. Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The film that is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat also stars Shefali Shah in a key role.