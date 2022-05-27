Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Anek’ shows cancelled due to dull response

Ayushmann Khurrana has presented fans with several slice-of-life movies since his debut in 2012 and his latest release, Anek is no different. However, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has opened to a lukewarm response. The film’s occupancy has been as low as 5-7.5 per cent on its opening day, as per a report in boxofficeindia. Now as per a E-Times report, the film has been pulled down from theatres. Since there was hardly any audience in the opening shows of ‘Anek’, several cinemas across circuits had to cancel a few shows.

Many trade analysts have pointed out that the film is a little slow, convoluted, and scattered in places. Talking about the early estimates then experts have shared that the film will earn around Rs 3 crores on its first day. Even before the release, Rohit Jaiswal tweeted that "#Anek all set to open under 3cr, film is getting less screens & shows." Now, he tweeted that many shows of Anek will be transferred to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film currently stands at a total collection of Rs 90 crore and is expected to enter the 100 crore club soon.