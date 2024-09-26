B-town's new Dad Ranveer Singh flaunts rugged look in first picture after becoming father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : New dad in B-town, actor Ranveer Singh dropped his first picture after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer treated his fans with a glimpse of his post-intense workout session by sharing photos on his Instagram story on Thursday morning.

In the photo, Ranveer was seen flexing his muscles and wearing a white vest teamed up with blue shorts and a pair of gym gloves. He donned a long beard. Ranveer looked ripped while channelling beast mode.

Following the joyful announcement of her daughter's arrival, Deepika recently offered a light-hearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media.

Deepika re-shared an Instagram reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood humorously. The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns."

The video begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolising her new phase of life.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post.

The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

The post quickly garnered a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

In terms of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

She and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie 'Singham Again,' which is slated for a Diwali release. Ranveer will be reprising his role from Simmba in the movie.

Ranveer recently announced his another new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.

