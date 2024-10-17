Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Khan To Shoot For Sikander In Mumbai With Extra Security Despite Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

With the investigation into the Baba Siddique case ongoing, threats against Salman Khan persist. However, the superstar remains resolute that the shoot for his upcoming film, Sikandar, will go ahead as scheduled. Sources from mid-day confirm that filming for A R Murugadoss’s project is set to begin next week. After completing the last two schedules at SRPF Grounds in Mumbai, the production team has opted for new locations for this next phase.

Khan is currently in the middle of shooting for his next film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, along with hosting a reality show. The actor had reportedly cancelled all shoots to attend Siddique’s funeral on Sunday, leading to speculation that the rest of his schedule might be affected. However according to a Hindustan Times report, the actor’s manager, he said this was “not true."

A source close to the film confirmed that the actor’s security has been tightened even on sets. “Salman sir always had security around him but lately additional 8-10 personnel have been added. They come for recce before he arrives,” the insider said.

The source further reveals, “Abhi 1-2 din ka schedule aage peeche hua tha, but nothing major. Aage bhi suna hai ki schedule might get affected but not much. If shooting was earlier expected to finish by November or December, it will at max finish by January. But everyone’s safety is the priority right now.”The film, which is being shot in Mumbai is expected to release in March, 2025.

Meanwhile, an additional eight to ten armed police officers have been added to Khan's security detail, as per an India Today report. The Mumbai Police has also set up a dedicated command centre for the actor’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. The eight-floor building now has 24/7 police patrols and AI surveillance cameras at all entrances to detect if an individual is recognised in the vicinity more than thrice. With barricades outside the building, unauthorised visits, gathering around the building or clicking selfies have been banned. Security around Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel has also been intensified.