Babil Khan Makes Generous Donation to NGO on Father Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan man with the kindest soul and he has proved it again. Babil who is known for his work in movies like Qala, The Railway Men and the Friday Night has made generous donation of 50,000 rs to NGO. He asked NGO not to reveal her name, but they were overwhelmed by Babil's gesture. Media captured this moment and posted on social media. He made the donation on the anniversary of his father's death.

The actor spoke with the NGO members. During their conversation, a paparazzo recorded the interaction and posted it on social media. In the video, the actor asked not to be named in the donors list as he preferred to keep his donation private. The video quickly spread online, and the actor received support and admiration from his fans.

“Dear Babil Khan, I cannot thank you enough for your incredible support. Your 50,000-rupee donation is tremendously impactful for our work in Mumbai village, particularly in addressing our water crisis. Your kindness is making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need, and your compassion and empathy serve as a beacon of hope for us all. Thank you for your remarkable generosity,” An organizer from an NGO expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Babil Khan for the generous donation he pledged.

Babil Khan was praised by netizens for his generous nature. They are considering real hero. One user wrote, "Support of Actor Babil Khan, son of the legendary Irrfan Khan, in our mission to address the water crisis in Jawhar., we have been working tirelessly for 5 years to helping farmers."