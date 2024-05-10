Babil Khan's Photo with Ranveer Singh Goes Viral, Fans Hope They Do a Movie Together

Babil Khan shared a series of photos on Thursday with Ranveer Singh and Sanaya Malhotra. They met at grand launch event o Tiffny's new store. In pics shared by Babil he is seen interacting with the other two Bollywood actors. The one photo which grabbed everyone's attention was where Babil was sitting on Ranveer Singh's lap. The photo got so much love that fans started calling them Bada Bhai and Chota Bahi feels. Even some fans are manifesting that they should do a film together.

Babil Khan attended Tiffany's new store grand opening in Mumbai along with stars like Ranveer Singh, Khushi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra. Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt is currently prepping for Rohit Shetty's film Singham sequel. Reports says that Deepika Padukone will be having guest Appearance.

Talking about Babil Khan son of Irrfan Khan made debut in this industry with film Qala. He was seen in Railway Station and the movie Friday Night Plan. Sanaya Malhotra who debut from Aamir Khan popular film Dangal was last seen in Vicky Kaushal Starrer film Sam Bahadur.