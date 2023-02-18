Liam Neeson criticises constant churning out of 'Star Wars' spin-offs

'Star Wars' actor Liam Neeson has spoken out against the Lucasfilm franchise's explosive growth, claiming that the constant churning out of spin-offs has harmed it.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Neeson's comments came during a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Neeson was asked whether he's interested in leading a spin-off centred on his Jedi Master character, Qui-Gon Jinn.

"No, I'm not... There's so many spin-offs of Star Wars. It's diluting it to me, and it's taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way," said the actor, reported Deadline.

When Neeson appeared on Ewan McGregor's spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi last year, he only had two lines to speak, but he conceded that "it was great" to see him again.

"That was cool. I loved it," said the actor. But as far as his interest in 'Star Wars' appearances at this point, "that's it."

Neeson first played Qui-Gon Jinn in 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' in 1999, and he recently reprised the role in an episode of Disney+'s animated 'Tales of the Jedi'.

As per Deadline, his remarks reflect the constant output of 'Star Wars' projects across film and television in the years since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, as well as Disney+'s first foray into the live-action 'Star Wars' series, 'The Mandalorian'.

( With inputs from ANI )

