Back in Action trailer drops: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx deliver action-packed fun

Washington [US], November 14 : The much-awaited trailer for Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz's action-comedy film 'Back in Action' has finally been released.

Netflix, on Tuesday, took to its official Instagram account to share the full trailer of the film.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEzohyvuy8u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

'Back in Action' tells the story of two former CIA spies, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who left their careers to start a family. However, their peaceful life is interrupted when their secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the dangerous world of espionage.

The trailer release follows a teaser that dropped on November 14. The teaser showed the thrilling and comedic adventures of the duo as they navigate their return to their spy lives.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon of Horrible Bosses fame, also features Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Jamie Demetriou. Gordon has co-written the film with Brendan O'Brien.

The action-comedy also marks Cameron Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. She was last seen in 2014's 'Annie', where she also starred alongside Jamie Foxx. Diaz's return to the screen was announced in June 2022, and filming for 'Back in Action' began in December of the same year, continuing through January 2024.

Notably, the production made headlines in April 2023 when Foxx had a medical emergency that paused filming for a time.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Diaz and Foxx, following 1999's Any Given Sunday and Annie. Diaz is set to follow up her role in Back in Action with a part in Jonah Hill's upcoming film Outcome.

'Back in Action' will have its premiere on Netflix on January 17.

